RCB vs MI: In the 10th match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians have decided to bowl first after winning the toss. The team of Royal Challengers Bangalore will bat first. RCB, taking lessons from the previous defeat, made many changes in the team for today’s match. Adam Gempa and Isuru Adana are debuting for him today.

After the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that we will bowl first. The wicket looks dry. Hopefully it plays well under the light, which is why we are bowling first. We have to play good cricket. We have made a change in the team. Saurabh Tiwari is not fit, Ishaan Kishan is playing in his place today.

After the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli said that we wanted to bat first. Here the teams playing first get an advantage. We are working extra hard on our catching and fielding, but the pitch has played really well. KXIP showed that we can defend the score on this ground. We have made three changes in the team. Adam Gempa and Isuru Udana are debuting. At the same time, Gurkirat Singh Mann has also got a chance to replace Umesh Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa.

Playing XI of Mumbai Indians Quinton Dickock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jaspreet Bumrah.