In the 10th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians in the Super Over. At one time the match seemed to be out of the hands of Mumbai Indians, but the match was tied on the strength of Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard and then RCB won in the Super Over. After the match, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma explained why the team had to face defeat.

After the Super Over defeat against RCB, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has said that his team did not start well in batting. Mumbai had a slow start chasing RCB’s target of 202 runs and their three wickets fell for just 39 runs, but in the end Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard hit a quick innings to take the team to victory. Ishan was out on the fifth ball of the 20th over. Mumbai needed five runs off the last ball and Pollard tied the match with a four. The match was then decided in a super over where Mumbai Indians lost.

‘Anything is possible when Pollard lives’

Rohit said, ‘It was a great cricket game. When we started the innings we were nowhere in the match. First Ishan and then Pollard handled the innings and kept us in the match, but we did not start well. Seeing the batting order of the team, I thought that we would achieve the target of 200 runs. He said, ‘We could not maintain the rhythm in the first six-seven overs and lost three wickets. Anything is possible with Pollard living. Ishaan also put up great shots which made us believe that we can win this match.

‘Therefore Ishan was not sent in the Super Over’

On Hardik Pandya replacing Ishan in the Super Over, the captain said, ‘Ishan was tired and not feeling well. We thought of sending them but they were tired. Hardik can take long shots and we were confident that he would turn the game towards us. You also need luck to defend the score of seven runs. We wanted a wicket but we were unaware that a boundary was lost. We made a great comeback and a lot of positive things happened in this match.