IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Monday. Bangalore lost by 97 runs in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). At the same time, RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match of the league. On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) won their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in IPL 2020. While Mumbai had to face defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening match. The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Mumbai’s command is in the hands of Rohit Sharma, while Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live broadcast.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played on 28 September, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

At what time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7pm. The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here.

Where can I watch the live telecast of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

Live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

RCB: Virat Kohli (Captain) Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikal, AB de Villiers, Josh Phillippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moin Ali, Pawan Deshpande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Maurice , Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Ken Richardson

Possible Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Josh Philip / Moin Ali, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Anuku Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians- Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

read this also:

IPL 2020 RCB vs MI: Playing XI of Bangalore and Mumbai, know pitch report and match prediction