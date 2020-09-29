Mumbai Indians (MI) ‘s decision not to send aggressive batting Ishaan Kishan to bat in the super over may have surprised many but the team’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene defended the tactic, saying that he should be called his veteran The players were confident that they would complete the task.Chasing a 202-run target from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai’s team bounced back thanks to innings from wicketkeeper batsman Kishan (99) and Kieran Pollard (60). The result of the match however came from a super over where the defending champions team decided to send Hardik Pandya along with Pollard. This strategy however failed and Navdeep Saini’s team could muster only seven runs in the over and lost the match.

Jayawardene said that Kishan was feeling tired after playing a long innings. The Sri Lankan coach said in the press conference after the match, “If you could see then he (Kishan) was very tired at the time and we were thinking that we need some fresh players who can play big shots.”

RCB vs MI: Why did not send Ishaan Kishan, who scored 99 runs, in the over?

He said, ‘It’s easy to say later but Pollard and Hardik have done a good job in the Super Over in the past, two experienced players who are capable of doing the job.’

The coach said, ‘You have to take a risk about these decisions and they can go in anyone’s favor. If we had scored 10 or 12 runs, anything could have happened.

Jayawardene admitted that even for a bowler with the ability of Jasprit Bumrah, it was extremely difficult to defend seven runs. He said, ‘In the super over we could not score runs on three balls, here we lost. We lost the wicket and then played two balls empty.

Jayawardene said that he had lost the wickets early so that was the message for Kishan to take the match to the end. He said, ‘In the middle overs, we wanted him to bat till the end. We knew that he could put his bowlers under pressure so the message for him was to stay till the end as we lost a few wickets. He did a great job and took risks, he played some great shots. Jayawardene said, “The partnership between him and Pollard was fantastic and they almost won us over.”