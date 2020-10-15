13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) In Virat Kohli’s captaincy Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) Has performed brilliantly so far in the season. The team is third in the points table with five wins and 10 points from seven matches. RCB today captained by KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab Has to face the challenge of Prior to this match, Rahul has made fun comments about captain Virat and AB de Villiers.

Since 2011, Virat and ABD together have brought RCB many memorable victories, both of which have taken the team out of difficult situations many times. In this season also, both batsmen are now seen in excellent form. During Instagram Live on Wednesday, Rahul said in a funny manner, “I want IPL organizers to ban Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers”. Rahul said this when he was asked what would happen if he had to change one of the rules in T20 cricket or IPL.

Rahul said, ‘I would like the IPL to ban Virat and AB for the next year. When you have scored a certain run, I think they should say that it is done. When you have scored 5000 runs, now you give others a chance to score runs. For Kings XI Punjab, this season has been very disappointing so far. The team has managed to win only once in seven matches. With two points, Kings XI Punjab is at the bottom of the point table.