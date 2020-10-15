Kings XI, captained by Lokesh Rahul, who have been consistently disappointing in IPL 13, will look to make a comeback on Thursday against Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Punjab captain Virat Kohli. Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in the previous match while Punjab suffered a two-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata. Bangalore have 10 points with five wins, two defeats in seven matches and are third in the points table while Punjab is eighth at the bottom of the table with seven wins, one loss and two points in six matches.

Bangalore did better in every department against Kolkata and defeated Kolkata in every department. Captain Virat had also done better for Bangalore and scored 33 not out. Apart from this, AB de Villiers (73 not out) also played a stormy innings. It was because of the 100-run partnership between the two batsmen that Bangalore scored 194 against Kolkata. For Bangalore, opener Devadatta Padikkal had also scored 32 runs and gave the team a strong start.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Inrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Puran, Karun Nair, Jimmy Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers bangalore Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Kings XI Punjab Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porrell, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Willogen.