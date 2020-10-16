Preity Zinta, the co-owner of the Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab, stands with the team in joy and sorrow. The 13th season of the IPL (IPL 2020) is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Kovid-19 epidemic and Preity Zinta is also the same these days. She has also reached the stadium to support the team in most matches so far. She also appeared in the stadium against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 15 October.

His pictures are winning the hearts of fans. While Preity Zinta celebrated the victory fiercely, on the difficult occasions of the match, her face was blown away. The photo of this match has been shared on the official page of the Indian Premier League, in which pictures of Preity Zinta are about to win hearts. She appeared in a red kurta during this match. In most of the IPL matches, Preity has been seen in red or white clothes. The Kings XI Punjab team’s jersey is also red.

The tournament has not been anything special for the Kings XI Punjab team yet. The team has won just two of the eight matches played so far, but both have won against RCB. In this match played in Sharjah, RCB decided to bat first and scored 171 runs for six wickets in 20 overs.

Captain Virat Kohli contributed the most 48 runs for RCB. In response, the Kings XI Punjab team scored 177 runs for two wickets in 20 overs to win by eight wickets. The last over of the match had become quite exciting, when Kings XI Punjab needed just 1 run to win and two balls were left.

Set batsman Chris Gayle was runout by a single. Yuzvendra Chahal was doing the last over and with just 1 run from the first five balls, it seemed that the match could reach the super over. After Gayle was dismissed, Nicholas Puran came in to bat and hit the last ball for six to win the team.

In such close matches, Kings XI Punjab have lost in this tournament before, so everyone’s breath was halted. Preity Zinta was also seen in tension before the last ball, but with Puran’s six she jumped up and started celebrating the victory.