In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore are facing Kings XI Punjab today. The match is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In this match, RCB captain Virat Kohli has decided to bat first by winning the toss against Kings XI Punjab. Virat Kohli has fielded the same team as in the previous match, while KL Rahul has made three changes for this match. He has replaced Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Murugan Ashwin in place of Mandeep Singh, Prabhasimran Singh and Mujib ur Rehman.

This will be the second match between these two teams this season. The match between the two teams was played for the first time on 24 September, in which Kings XI Punjab, captained by KL Rahul, won by a brilliant 97 runs. In that match, Rahul had scored notout 132 runs and his catch was dropped twice by RCB captain Virat Kohli. Although RCB made a tremendous comeback in the tournament after this match, the team of Kings XI Punjab has completely lost their rhythm.

RCB’s Playing XI: Devdutt Padyakkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Chris Maurice, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Playing XI of Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh.

Head to head

A total of 25 matches have been played between these two teams so far, in which 13 Kings XI Punjab and 12 Royal Challengers Bangalore have won. Last season, two matches were played between the two teams and both were won by Kings XI Punjab. Whereas in this season a match has taken place earlier, which was won by Kings XI Punjab.