13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) In Virat Kohli’s captaincy Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) The team has so far faced defeat in just two matches. RCB in their second match of the season Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab, KXIP) Was defeated by 97 runs. In that match, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul played a not out innings of 132 runs and during this innings he got some life from RCB, Virat also dropped his catch. Today once again these two teams will be face to face.

Before this match, there was a fun debate between Virat and Rahul, in which Rahul also got tight to drop the catch to Virat, but RCB captain gave him a very solid answer. The RCB team has so far lost just twice in seven matches, while the Kings XI Punjab are winning just one in their luck. The Kings XI Punjab team has lost five matches in a row since that match played against RCB. Every match for Kings XI Punjab will be like do or die.

Captain Rahul also knows this thing very well. Virat questioned him about the preparation of this match, after which a fun debate was seen between the two. This is how Virat and Rahul interacted before the match-

Virat Kohli: What are your preparations for tomorrow (October 15) match?

KL Rahul As I have said, every match is very important for us from here.

Virat Kohli: You don’t answer me like a press conference.

KL Rahul No, it is. I do not know. This is the general chat we need to win every match.

Virat Kohli: You know that our last match was our worst defeat of this season.

KL Rahul I know, I’m just hoping that some of your fielders drop a few more catches.

Virat Kohli: Like the previous match, I will be in the same position again, you may have to think twice before hitting the shot in the air.

KL Rahul I know it won’t happen again.

Virat Kohli: It is going to be a good match, you guys have a good team and our team is also playing well. The match is in Sharjah, the entertainment ground.