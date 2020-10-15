Kings XI Punjab thrashed Virat Kohli by eight wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Thursday, thanks to the best innings of captain Lokesh Rahul (61 not out) and Chris Gayle (53), playing the first match of the current season of the tournament. Registered. Punjab needed just two runs to win in the last over of the match but Yuzvendra Chahal made the match exciting by giving just one run in the first five balls. During this, Gayle was run out on the fifth ball, but Nicolean Puran hit the crease, giving the team a second win in the tournament with a six. The special time is that Punjab also got its first win against Bangalore. Even after this win, Punjab is currently the worst team in the point table.

Batting first after winning the toss in this match, Bangalore scored 171 for six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. After Virat Kohli’s innings of 48 runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 171 for six on the back of an unbeaten 25-run unbeaten innings of eight balls in the last over of Maurice. Maurice hit three sixes. Bangalore scored 24 runs in the last over of Mohammed Shami with three sixes. Punjab scored 177 for two to win the match. Chasing the target, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul once again gave Punjab a brilliant start and both added 78 runs in eight overs. Mayank was more aggressive during this period, scoring 45 runs in 25 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Rahul expressed his intentions by hitting a six off Chris Maurice in the third over. Mayank hit two consecutive fours after hitting a six off Chahal’s third ball in the fourth over. Rahul hit Navdeep Saini while Mayank hit a six off Udana as Punjab scored 56 runs without loss in six overs. Gayle initially struggled to score runs. During this period, Rahul reduced the pressure of Gayle by hitting the last two balls of Mohammad Siraj in the 12th over. Gayle opened his hands against Washington Sundar by hitting two sixes in the 13th over. Review from Maurice’s ball, he avoided being lbw.

Rahul completed his half-century in 37 balls with one run in this over. Gayle too had regained pace and hit sixes and fours in the first two balls of Mohammad Siraj’s 16th over. Rahul also hit a six in this over. Gayle then hit two sixes in the 17th over by Sundar and completed his half-century in 36 balls with a single off the last ball of the same over. Gayle smashed five sixes and a four in a 45-ball innings, while Rahul scored an unbeaten 61 off 49 balls with the same sixes and fours.

