A video of Virat Kohli, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB, the franchise team of Team India and Indian Premier League, is going viral. Virat was seen doing a fun dance during the warm-up session before the match against Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab, KXIP), the video of which is becoming very viral. While tweeting this video, Joffra Archer has made such a comment, on which people are enjoying a lot.

While sharing the dance video of Virat, Archer wrote, “When the girl asks you to lock the door.” This tweet by Archer is going viral and people are also commenting on it. Some Twitter users have even trolled Virat’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on this tweet from Archer. See Joffra Archer’s tweet as well as comments on it-

When she tells you go and lock the door https://t.co/5bHI9FZxgD – Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 15, 2020

Anushka Sharma after seeing this: pic.twitter.com/5Tz1ePs05c – THE SKIN DOCTOR (@ theskindoctor13) October 15, 2020

Punjab won against Bangalore, became the third team to do so

RCB suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab. RCB batting first scored 171 for six wickets in 20 overs, in response, Kings XI Punjab scored 177 for two wickets in 20 overs. Captain Virat Kohli scored the highest 48 runs for RCB, while KL Rahul scored the highest knockout 61 not out from Kings XI Punjab.