RCB vs KXIP: In the 31st match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to bat first by winning the toss. The team of Kings XI Punjab will bowl first. RCB has not made any changes in their team for this match. At the same time, Kings XI Punjab has made three changes in their team. Today, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin and Deepak Hooda got a chance to replace Simran Singh, Mandeep Singh and Mujib ur Rehman.

After the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli said that we will bat first. The wicket looks very dry and in the second innings it can be more slow. We saw in the second innings that there was no dew. It is an honor to play for RCB, they have kept me and I stand by that. When the team wins, you look good as a captain. We are entering this match without any change.

After the toss, Punjab captain KL Rahul said that we wanted to bat first. We all feel that we are entitled to more than two points. We have played good cricket and lost some close games. We have come here to win this game and we can be the best team. Everyone knows that we have to win all the matches from here. We have made three changes in the team today.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing eleven – Devdutt Peddle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kings XI Punjab playing XI – Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.