RCB vs KXIP: The 31st match of IPL 2020 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. For the second time this season, both these teams will be face to face. Earlier, when both these teams landed on the ground, Punjab had won. In such a situation, RCB, who is performing brilliantly, would like to avenge the previous defeat.

Chris Gayle is expected to play in this match for Kings XI Punjab. Gayle is currently recovering from a stomach ache and today in Sharjah he can play his first match of the season. This field can prove to be favorable for Gayle. With the return of Gayle, the Punjab team will be quite balanced.

There are 33, 29, 28, 21, 17, 10 sixes respectively in six matches on this ground. Both Punjab and Bangalore have the best T20 batsmen, so even today we can get to see big scores here.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. There will also be no dew here, so the team that wins the toss can decide to bat first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

The Sharjah International Cricket Stadium is completely different than the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This ground is very small in terms of size. But here the fast bowlers can get some help. In such a situation, both teams can land on the ground with three to three fast bowlers.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Kings XI Punjab will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Potential playing eleven of both teams

Kings XI Punjab – Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, K Gautam, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh and Sheldon Cottrell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Pedickle, Aaron Finch, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Mohammad Siraj.