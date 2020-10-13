In the 28th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the team of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR, KKR) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, RCB) by 82 runs. KKR bowlers bowled out 83 runs in the last five overs and in this match the team clearly missed the spin bowler Sunil Narine. Naren won the team by bowling brilliantly against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in the last over. KKR team captain Dinesh Karthik has given the reason for keeping Naren out of the team against RCB.

Sunil Naren was warned for questionable bowling action in the match played against Kings XI Punjab, due to which he was not included by the KKR team in the match played against RCB. KKR replaced England’s top order batsman Tom Banton in the squad. When team captain Dinesh Karthik was asked the reason for not feeding Naren before the start of the match, he said, ‘We have already issued a statement on this, you can see him’. It is expected that Naren will return to Dubai by improving his action at the ICC Cricket Academy.

Before the start of the match against RCB, the KKR team issued a statement saying that they were in talks with the IPL Governing Council. He wrote in his released statement, ‘On 10 October in the match against Kings XI Punjab played in Abu Dhabi, match officials reported Mr. Sunil Naren’s suspected bowling action. This is a surprise for Naren and the franchise, as Naren has played more than 115 matches since IPL 2012, while Naren has played 68 matches since he was last reported for suspected bowling action in 2015. The ICC recognized SRASCC was allowed to play. Along with this, he has also played 6 matches this season and so far no match official has questioned his bowling action.

However, Sunil Narine is yet to be banned from bowling in the IPL, he has been warned for suspicious action. If they are found suspicious once more, they can be banned. Naren is one of the best spin bowlers in KKR’s team and he also gets to bat as an opener on behalf of the team.