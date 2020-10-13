There is a very good friendship between Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Even when both bat together for RCB, there is a lot of coordination between the two. On Monday, ABD scored 73 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR) and RCB registered a stunning win by 82 runs. After this match, captain Virat called ABD a super-human.

Virat gave the credit for the win against KKR to ABD. ABD notched 73 not out off 33 balls. Man of the match, ABD hit five fours and six sixes during this innings. Kohli said after the match, ‘It is a great win against a very strong team. Now this week will be very busy for us, it was important to start well. With Chris Maurice coming in, the bowling unit now looks more lethal.

He said, ‘We were happy with this score. The pitch was dry and the day was good so we thought there would be no dew. But except for a ‘super human (de Villiers), every batsman has problems on the pitch.’ Virat said that the team was looking to score around 165 runs but, due to the batting of de Villiers, we could give the target of 195 runs. I felt that I had played just a few balls and I would probably start shooting. ‘

He said, “But he came and started scoring runs from the third ball and he said that he liked it. I said that even though you will see many people playing good innings in other matches, ABD is the only one who can do what he did. It was a great innings. I was happy that we could play such a good partnership (notout 100) and I was in the best place to watch his innings.