In the 28th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a stunning 82-run win against the Kolkata Knight Riders. In this win of RCB, AB de Villiers played a big role, who played 73 runs in just 33 balls. De Villiers hit more sixes than fours during this innings. Batting against KKR, ABD hit 5 fours and 6 long sixes, during which they also sent the ball outside the stadium twice. Meanwhile, a six from de Villiers also caused traffic jams on the roads of Sharjah.

In fact, the incident happened in the 16th over of the innings when KKR pacer Kamlesh Nagerkoti threw the fourth ball of the over into the de Villiers’ range, on which AB fired a strong shot and hit the ball outside the stadium. This de Villiers ball started going out in a car going on the road, due to which the road got jammed for a while. De Villiers once again carried the ball outside the stadium in a similar manner. The video of this six of De Villiers is getting viral on social media.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers partnered 100 runs for the third wicket in this match against KKR and took the team to a strong total of 194 runs. During this time, both these batsmen added 83 runs while batting in the last five overs. RCB captain Virat Kohli looked very silent in this match and scored 33 runs in 28 balls. Kohli hit just one boundary during his innings, kept his fellow de Villiers, appearing in color, on consecutive strikes and continued to stand at the other end, enjoying AB’s batting. RCB have registered 5 wins from 7 matches, while they have suffered two defeats in IPL 2020. The team’s next match will be from Kings XI Punjab on Thursday (15 October).