13th season of Indian Premier League In Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) The team Kolkata Kinght Riders, KKR) By 82 runs. In this match, AB De Villiers scored an unbeaten 73 not out. KKR star batsman Andre Russell flopped once again and was dismissed for 16 off 10 balls. Russell had hit two fours and a six, but by the time he was at the crease, the RCB’s tension was still there. The way RCB captain Virat Kohli celebrated the moment Russell’s wicket fell, it showed how important his wicket was to the team.

Russell returned to the pavilion in 13.5 overs, dismissing Mohammad Siraj off Isuru Udana. Sharing the video of Virat’s celebrations, the Indian Premier League’s official Twitter handle posted, ‘Emotions and celebrations tell everything. Isuru Udana took the wicket and Russell was out. Shubman Gill was the best scorer for KKR, who scored 34 runs off 25 balls. Apart from him, no other batsman could play by sticking. Rahul Tripathi, who was the hero of victory against Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK), was dismissed for 16 runs off 22 balls.

Rahul had started the innings against CSK, but he was sent to bat at number seven against RCB. Talking about the match, RCB batting first scored 194 runs for two wickets in 20 overs. Virat and ABD shared an unbroken 100-run partnership for the third wicket. Captain Virat Kohli returned not out scoring 33 runs off 28 balls. Virat hit just one four during his innings. In response to RCB’s target of 195 runs, KKR’s team could only manage 112 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. With this win, RCB has 10 points on par with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the account, but RCB is ranked third based on net runs.