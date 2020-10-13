Indian Premier League(Indian Premier League)Of 13Th season (IPL 2020 Of 28Royal Challengers Bangalore in the matchRCB,RCB team performed brilliantly with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR,Kkr) to 82 Defeated by a large margin of runs. The team’s star batsman AB de Villiers was the hero of this win of RCB. Batting fast 33 Into balls 73 The innings of runs was played. In this innings of De Villiers, Virat Kohli gave him a lot of support and both together shared an unbeaten 100 runs for the third wicket. Along with this, both of them also recorded a special record.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have now become the most frequent century partnership in the IPL. Both of them shared 100 or more runs for the 10th time in the IPL. However, in the partnership between the two against KKR, 73 runs came off the de Villiers’ bat. Prior to this pairing, Kohli and Chris Gayle had the record of most century partnership in IPL.

In this match played in Sharjah, RCB team won the toss and decided to bat first. Team opener Aaron Finch and Devadat Padikkal added 67 runs for the first wicket giving the team a good start. Russell was bowled by Padikkal (32) in the 8th over to give KKR’s first success. The same, Finch (47) became a victim of the famous Krishna. After this Virat Kohli(33) And de Villiers(73) Nautout shared 100 runs for the third wicket, due to which the team scored 194 runs losing 2 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, KKR’s team could only manage 112 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Chris Morris from RCB took 2 wickets for just 17 runs in 4 overs. Washington Sundar bowled economically and also picked up 2 wickets.