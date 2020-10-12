In the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE, on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has decided to bat first by winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders. In this match, Virat Kohli has made a change in his team. In this match, fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has been replaced in place of Gurkeerat Man Singh. Dinesh Karthik’s team has also made a change. Tom Banton has been played in this match in place of spinner Sunil Narine.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Tom Banton, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Famous Krishna, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakraborty.

Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Muhammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.