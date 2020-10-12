IPL 2020 RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who came out to bat first after winning the toss, have set a target of 195 runs to win in front of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Bangalore scored 194 runs in the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs. All the batsmen of Bangalore performed brilliantly.

De Villiers scored a half-century for Bangalore before batting first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He scored an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls which included five fours and six sixes and Virat Kohli scored 33 runs off an unbeaten 28 balls. At the same time, Devdutt Padikkal contributed 37, Finch contributed 32 runs. Krishna and Andre Russell, famous for the Kolkata Knight Riders, took 1–1 wickets.

Padikal and Finch once again gave Bangalore a strong start. For the first wicket, both of them added 67 runs in 7.4 overs. The pedicle was bowled by Andre Russell. He scored 32 runs off 23 balls with four fours and a six. Finch was growing for his half-century but on 47, he became a victim of the famous. Kohli and de Villiers added 83 runs in the last 5 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper / captain), Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Famous Krishna, Varun Chakraborty

read this also:

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals got a big shock, this veteran player is out of the tournament