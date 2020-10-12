IPL 2020 RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangalore have won the toss and decided to bat first. Kolkata team will bowl first. The match between the two teams is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both teams have won in their last match.

Talking about the point table, RCB is in fourth position, KKR is in third place. Both teams have played six matches, of which four have won and two have lost. Both teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL, in which KKR has won 14 times. At the same time, RCB has won 10 matches. The team batting first on this ground has won four out of five matches.

Bangalore have made a change in the playing XI to fast bowler Mohammad Siraj in place of Gurkirat Singh Mann. Kolkata has also made a change. Kolkata has included Tom Banton in the team for the first time in place of Sunil Narine.

Watch the video of the toss here

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper / captain), Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Famous Krishna, Varun Chakraborty

read this also:

RCB vs KKR IPL 2020: You will be surprised to know the strike rate of Andre Russell of Kolkata against Royal Challengers Bangalore