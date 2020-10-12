IPL 2020 RCB vs KKR: The 28th match of IPL 2020 was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In this match Bangalore defeated Kolkata by 82 runs. After winning the toss, the Bangalore team set to bat first and set a target of 195 runs in front of Kolkata. Chasing a huge score of 195 runs, KKR’s team was able to score 112 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Bangalore performed brilliantly in both bowling and batting. Bangalore scored 194 at the loss of two wickets in 20 overs on the back of an unbeaten 73 from de Villiers.

Kolkata’s start was very bad, Tom Banton returned to the pavilion after scoring 8 runs on 23 runs. After this, the process of falling wickets continued continuously. Shubman Gill 34, Nitish Rana 09, Eoin Morgan 08, Dinesh Karthik 01, Andre Russell 16, Rahul Tripathi 16, Pat Cummins 01 run, Kamlesh Nagerkoti 04 returned to the pavilion.

The emotions and celebrations say it all! Isuru Udana strikes. Dre Russ departs.# Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/wC9hkL1GBs – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

All Bangalore bowlers took wickets

Chris Morris and Washington Sundar took 2–2 wickets. Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Isuru Udana got 1-1 success.

De Villiers hit half-century

De Villiers scored a half-century for Bangalore. He scored an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls which included five fours and six sixes and Virat Kohli scored 33 runs off an unbeaten 28 balls. At the same time, Devdutt Padikkal contributed 37, Finch contributed 32 runs. Krishna and Andre Russell, famous for the Kolkata Knight Riders, took 1–1 wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper / captain), Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Famous Krishna, Varun Chakraborty

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal