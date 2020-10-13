Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR) From last year Andre Russell Had 510 runs in 14 matches at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 204.81. Four half-century were also off Russell’s bat. At the same time, Russell has played seven matches this year and during this time he has scored only 71 runs at a modest average of 11.83 and a strike rate of 142.00. on Monday Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) Russell’s flop show against him continued, after which many memes about him have become viral on social media.

KKR’s embarrassing record was recorded with defeat against RCB

Russell was out for 16 off 10 balls against RCB and Isuru Udana was dismissed. Russell had single-handedly won KKR on several occasions last year, but this year his bat has remained silent. The first round of the league round of the IPL is about to end and Russell has not played a single knock yet. KKR team management and fans are hoping that in every match Russell will see great batting, but at the moment everyone is disappointed.

IPL 2020 RCBvKKR: ABD’s FIFTY, Pollard equals

Russell has had a chance to bat six times this season, contributing 11, 24, 13, 2, 5 and 16 runs in the order. Some such trolls are happening on social media – Andre Russell

KKR fans to Andre Russell in IPL 2020 … pic.twitter.com/AUf4KzDo3O – Rajan Singh🇮🇳💪 (@ RajanSi66128210) October 10, 2020

Andre Russell in IPL 2019. 2020 pic.twitter.com/onRGWCNuNb – George Reddy (@georgereddyy) October 10, 2020

Talking about the match, RCB batting first scored 194 runs for two wickets in 20 overs. Virat and ABD shared an unbroken 100-run partnership for the third wicket. Captain Virat Kohli returned not out scoring 33 runs off 28 balls. Virat hit just one four during his innings. In response to RCB’s target of 195 runs, KKR’s team could only manage 112 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. With this win, RCB has 10 points on par with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the account, but RCB is ranked third based on net runs.