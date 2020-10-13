Indian Premier League In the 28th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, RCB) At the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR, KKR) The team suffered defeat by 82 runs. KKR’s batting flopped badly in this match and chasing the target of 195 runs, the team could only score 112 runs. This is the team’s fourth defeat in the 7th match. With the defeat against RCB, KKR’s name was recorded in an embarrassing record.

KKR’s team has suffered the second biggest defeat in terms of runs in IPL 2020. While overall this is KKR’s third biggest defeat. The biggest defeat of this season was to the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were defeated by Kings XI Punjab by 97 runs.

In the match played in Sharjah, RCB team won the toss and set a huge target of 195 runs in front of KKR, batting first. Chasing this target, KKR started off badly and England batsman Tom Banton (8), who was included in the team in place of Sunil Narine, was bowled by Navdeep Saini in the fourth over of the innings. After this, Nitish Rana (9) and Eoin Morgan (8), who came out to bat, could not do anything with the bat and the team continued to lose wickets at frequent intervals and could only manage 112 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Chris Morris, bowling brilliantly for RCB’s team, took 2 wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. At the same time, Washington Sundar, who was very economical for Bangalore this season, also took two wickets for 20 runs. Earlier, in batting, AB de Villiers scored 73 runs in just 33 balls for RCB, while Finch scored 47 and captain Kohli was 33 not out.