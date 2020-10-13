13th season of Indian Premier League In Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) has Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR) Won a big win by 82 runs against. The hero of this victory of RCB was AB de Villiers, who scored a 73 not out innings off 33 balls and was also named Man of the Match. De Villiers scored Pachasa off 23 balls and most times he equaled Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians in the case of Pachasa on 23 or less balls.

Pollard has done this six times and now De Villiers is on top of this list with him. It is followed by Virender Sehwag, Yusuf Pathan, David Warner and Chris Gayle. Sehwag has done this five times, while the remaining three have done so four times. De Villiers hit five fours and six sixes during his 73-run knock. De Villiers now has 225 IPL sixes in his account. De Villiers is just the second batsman to hit more than 220 IPL sixes. Chris Gayle has done this before them. Gayle has 326 sixes in his account. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is third in the IPL in terms of maximum sixes, having hit 214 sixes.

Talking about the match, RCB batting first scored 194 runs for two wickets in 20 overs. Virat and ABD shared an unbroken 100-run partnership for the third wicket. Captain Virat Kohli returned not out scoring 33 runs off 28 balls. Virat hit just one four during his innings. In response to RCB’s target of 195 runs, KKR’s team could only manage 112 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. With this win, RCB has 10 points on par with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the account, but RCB is ranked third based on net runs.