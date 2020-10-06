In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the Delhi Capitals team has done well so far. Delhi Capitals are on top of the points table with four wins from five matches. Delhi Capitals is the only team that currently has 8 points in its account. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has bowled brilliantly for the team so far. Rabada took four wickets for the Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), including the captain Virat Kohli’s wicket. Former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has also become a fan of Rabada.

Yuvi wrote on Twitter for Rabada, ‘This boy is a quality player. Kagiso Rabada hit Virat Kohli’s big wicket on a ball that was difficult to play. With this variety bowling, he should be placed among the top 3 fast bowlers of the time along with Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah. Rabada took the wickets of Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey and Isuru Udana in this match. Virat was the most out for RCB scoring 43 runs.

Delhi Capitals had scored 196 runs for four wickets in 20 overs, in response RCB team could only manage 137 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Rabada took four wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs. For Delhi Capitals, Marcus Stoinis returned not out after scoring 53 off 26 balls. Talking about the point table, Delhi Capitals is at the top, Mumbai Indians at number two, Royal Challengers Bangalore at number three and Kolkata Knight Riders currently at number four. This season’s purple cap is currently with Rabada. He has taken 20 wickets this season.