In the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss against Delhi Capitals and decided to field first. The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a day before the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won a stunning 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab. After winning the toss, Virat explained why it is easy to bat in the second innings on this ground. He remembered CSK’s stunning win after the toss and also mentioned it.

Virata said after winning the toss, ‘We will bowl first. This pitch is the same as last night. The ball was coming off the bat well, a partnership and CSK won the match easily. You can’t get out of the match batting in the second innings after dew. Adam Zampa has a stomach problem and is not playing in this match. He is not playing, so some changes have to be made in the team. Moin Ali is playing in his place. Gurkeerat Man Singh is also not playing and Mohammad Siraj has returned to the team.

Against CSK, Kings XI Punjab had scored 178 runs for four wickets in 20 overs, in response, CSK scored 181 runs without losing wickets in 17.4 overs. Shane Watson returned 83 and Noth du Plessi scored 87 not out. Together these two took fierce news of the bowlers of Kings XI Punjab.