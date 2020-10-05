IPL 2020 RCB vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals (DC) team will take the field in front of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday in IPL-13. This match between the two teams will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have performed brilliantly so far this season. Delhi Capitals have played 4 matches so far this season, of which they have won three. At the same time, he has to face defeat in a match. Delhi team is second in point table. At the same time, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore has also won three of the 4 matches this season. While in one, he has to face defeat. RCB’s team is third in the points table. Royal Challengers Bangalore is in the hands of Virat Kohli, while the captain of Delhi Capitals is Shreyas Iyer. The competition is expected to be tough and thorn collision. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live broadcast.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played on Monday, 5 October.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

At what time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7pm.

Where can I watch live telecast of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch live streaming of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

Live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Head to head match

Matches: 24

RCB win: 15

DC Won: 8

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain) Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikal, AB de Villiers, Josh Phillippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moin Ali, Pawan Deshpande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Maurice , Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Ken Richardson.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan , Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichane, Tusshar Deshpande.

