RCB vs DC: In the 19th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals gave a target of 197 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore while playing first. For Delhi, Marcus Stoinis scored an unbeaten 53 in 26 balls and Rishabh Pant scored 37 runs in 25 balls. Mohammad Siraj bowled brilliantly for Bangalore. Siraj took two wickets for 34 runs in four overs of his quota.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave a blazing start to Delhi, losing the toss and batting first. Both of them added 68 runs in 6.4 overs for the first wicket. Shaw scored 42 runs in 23 balls and was dismissed by Mohammad Siraj. Shaw, who scored a strike rate of 182.61, hit five fours and two sixes in his innings. At the same time, Dhawan scored 32 runs in 28 balls with three fours.

After this, Shreyas Iyer went on to score just 11 runs. Devdutt Padikal caught a brilliant catch of Iyer at the boundary. After three wickets for 90 runs in 11.3 overs, Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant attacked Delhi’s bowlers.

Pant scored 37 runs in 25 balls. During this, three fours and two sixes came out of his bat. At the same time, Marcus Stoinis played a stormy innings of 53 not out in 26 balls. During this time, his strike rate was 203.85. Stoinis made six fours and two sixes in his half-century innings. Stoinis completed his half-century in just 24 balls. This is his second fifty this season.

