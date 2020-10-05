RCB vs DC: In the 19th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs. This is Delhi’s fourth win in this season. Delhi had scored 196 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs in the first play. In response, RCB’s team was able to score 137 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the scheduled overs.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave a blazing start to Delhi, losing the toss and batting first. Both of them added 68 runs in 6.4 overs for the first wicket. Shaw scored 42 runs in 23 balls and was dismissed by Mohammad Siraj. Shaw, who scored a strike rate of 182.61, hit five fours and two sixes in his innings. At the same time, Dhawan scored 32 runs in 28 balls with three fours.

After this, Shreyas Iyer went on to score just 11 runs. Devdutt Padikal caught a brilliant catch of Iyer at the boundary. After three wickets for 90 runs in 11.3 overs, Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant attacked Delhi’s bowlers.

Pant scored 37 runs in 25 balls. During this, three fours and two sixes came out of his bat. At the same time, Marcus Stoinis played a stormy innings of 53 not out in 26 balls. During this time, his strike rate was 203.85. Stoinis made six fours and two sixes in his half-century innings. Stoinis completed his half-century in just 24 balls. This is his second fifty this season.

At the same time, fast bowler Mohammad Siraj bowled brilliantly for RCB. Siraj took two wickets for 34 runs in four overs. Apart from this, off-spinner Washington Sundar bowled quite economically. Sundar conceded just 20 runs in four overs.

After this, RCB started very poorly in response to the target of 197 runs from Delhi. Devdutt Padikal, who was in excellent form on the last ball of the third over, returned to the pavilion after scoring just 04 runs. After this, Aaron Finch 13 was also dismissed cheaply on the score of 27 runs. Akshar sent the pavilion to Ashwin and Finch to the pedicle.

At the same time, AB de Villiers was caught out by scoring just 09 runs on the score of 43 runs. RCB’s hopes of victory were also over here. However, captain Virat Kohli managed to keep the team score ahead while playing. But the rising record rate also took him under pressure.

Kohli also returned to the pavilion after scoring 43 runs from 39 balls. Rabada made Kohli his victim. In this innings, Kohli hit two fours and a six. After this, the Delhi bowlers did not allow any RCB batsman to play freely. Moeen Ali 11, Shivam Dubey 11 and Washington Sundar were all out for 17 runs.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was the hero of this victory of Delhi. Rabada took four wickets for 24 runs in the four overs of his quota. They made Kohli, Sandur, Udana and Shivam Dubey their victims. Apart from this, Akshar Patel and Enrique Nortje also bowled amazingly. Patel took two wickets for 18 runs in four overs. At the same time, Nortje made two batsmen with 22 runs in four overs.