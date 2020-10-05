RCB vs DC: In the 19th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Equipped with strong Indian batsmen, Delhi will bat first. RCB has made two changes in the team for this match. Moin Ali will play his first match of the season in place of Adam Gempa. At the same time, fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has got a chance to replace Gurkirat Singh Mann. At the same time, there has been only one change in the team of Delhi.

After the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said that we will bowl first. There is a possibility of suffering here, so we have taken this decision. Unfortunately Adam Zampa is not a part of this match. Moin Ali has come in his place. At the same time, Siraj has got a chance to replace Gurkirat Singh Mann. I have been playing with that expectations for 7-8 years, nothing is new. I take great pride in going there and playing. We have won those crucial moments in the first four matches.

After the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said that the new day, this is a new opportunity for us. Hopefully, we can continue with the pace. Every person is taking responsibility. Akshar Patel has got an opportunity in place of Amit Mishra.

Playing XI of Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimran Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje and Harshal Patel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Paddikal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Siraj Ahmed and Isuru Udana.