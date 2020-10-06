Of the Indian Premier League 13th season (IPL 2020) I r ashwin Delhi Capitals (DC, Delhi Capitals) Playing for the team. Ashwin in last season Kings XI Punjab (KXIP, Kings XI Punjab) Was captain of the ICC and in a match against Rajasthan Royals, he dismissed Jos Buttler. There was a lot of controversy about this. Many veterans have different opinions about mankanding, some veteran cricketers consider it contrary to the spirit of the game, while some supported Ashwin. In the match played for Delhi Capitals on 5 October, Ashwin had a chance to dismiss the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Aaron Finch, but he did not do so.

Virat breaks ICC rules during fielding, immediately realizes mistake

Its photo became very viral on social media and a lot of memes were also made on it. After the match, Ashwin himself revealed why he did not dismiss Finch. Ashwin wrote on Twitter, ‘I want to make everyone clear! First and last warning for 2020, I am making it official and now I will not be blamed for this. Ricky Ponting, Aaron Finch and I are good friends by the way. ‘ Ponting was also laughed at when Ashwin did not dismiss Finch for manking.

Ashwin refrains from manning against Finch, Ponting laughs-video

Ricky Ponting is the head coach of Delhi Capitals. Finch, however, could not make much use of this life and was dismissed for 13 runs off 14 balls. Delhi Capitals had scored 196 runs for four wickets in 20 overs, in response RCB team could only manage 137 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs. Captain Virat Kohli contributed the highest 43 runs from RCB. For Delhi Capitals, Marcus Stoinis returned not out after scoring 53 off 26 balls.