RCB vs DC: The 19th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Both these teams have performed brilliantly so far this season. Delhi is at number one in the points table with three wins. At the same time, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are second in the points table, have also won three matches so far. Let us know which five players are going to keep their eyes on the performance of this match.

1- Virat Kohli

RCB captain Virat Kohli’s performance against Delhi in the IPL has been amazing. King Kohli has scored eight half-centuries against Delhi so far. At the same time, his average against this team is 63.46 and strike rate of 139. In such a situation, Kohli, who scored an unbeaten half-century in the last match, can also play a big innings in this match.

2- Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, who scored an unbeaten 88 in just 38 balls against Kolkata, is the strongest link in his team. He has been batting at number three for the last few matches. Iyer would also like to present his class sample against RCB. Iyer is also able to anchor innings as well as make quick runs. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes will be on their performance in the big match against RCB.

3- Devdutt Pedicle

Young batsman Devdutt Paddikal is the highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore so far. In his first season so far, he has scored three half-centuries. Earlier, he played a match-winning innings of 63 runs against Rajasthan Royals. In such a situation, he can do a big blast even today.

4- Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who specializes in scoring runs with speed, has not been able to play big innings so far this season. However, in some matches he has played good innings quickly. In such a situation, Pant can show his power in front of Kohli against RCB today. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes will be on Pant’s performance in today’s match.

5- Kagiso Rabada

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has taken wickets in all his matches of IPL since IPL 2017. Even today, he would like to maintain this rhythm. Rabada has troubled Kohli a lot with his fast bouncer and accurate yorker bowling. In such a situation, even today they can prove fatal.