In the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, even though the first three matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore) captain Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli )’s bat was quiet, but after this two consecutive In the matches, he has indicated a return to form by playing innings of not out 72 and 43 runs. Today RCB will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK, Chennai Super Kings) and in this match Virat will have a chance to beat Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina in a special case. Virat can come in second in terms of maximum fours in the IPL.

The record of hitting the most fours in the IPL is recorded in the name of Shikhar Dhawan, who has hit 537 boundaries. Suresh Raina is second with 493 fours and Gautam Gambhir is third with 491 fours. Virat has a total of 489 fours in his account and he is number four in this case. If Virat hits five fours in today’s match against CSK, he will overtake Raina and Gambhir. Gambhir has quit playing IPL, while Raina is not playing this season.

Shikhar Dhawan hit the most fours

The record for the highest number of fours in the history of IPL is in the name of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals. Dhawan has played 537 fours in 164 innings played so far. However, this season Dhawan has not yet appeared in form, playing for Delhi Capitals, has scored 132 runs in 6 matches at a modest average of 22 and no half-century innings has come off his bat.