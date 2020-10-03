In the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday 3 October, viewers will get to see more spice than before as not one but two matches will be played on this day. Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Rajasthan Royals in the first double header match. In this match, both Virat Kohli and Steve Smith would like to win, as both teams have 2-2 wins. The Rajasthan Royals played their first two matches at a relatively small ground in Sharjah where they registered a thumping win but their players failed to reconcile due to the changing circumstances against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai and lost. The Abu Dhabi ground is also large and the Royals would like to take advantage of Dubai’s experience here.

This will be RCB’s first match at this ground. In the previous match, he scored two points after defeating defending champion Mumbai Indians in a super over. A matter of concern for the team is their bowling, which had conceded 80 runs in the last four overs. For the team, Navdeep Saini bowled very tightly in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians which helped the team win. Virat’s bet to start bowling from spinner Washington Sundar was lost in the last match. He took one wicket for just 12 runs in four overs while the match was scored over 400 runs.

When and where are the matches being played?

The 15th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will be played on Saturday 3 October at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 3.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the match starts at 3.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Watch both teams here

Royal Challengers bangalore Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.