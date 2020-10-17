The Indian Premier League (IPL) released in the UAE is scheduled to have two matches on Saturday (October 17). Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Rajasthan Royals in the first match. Both teams have lost in their previous matches. Talking about the point table, RCB has 10 points in its account, while Rajasthan Royals has only six points in its account. Rajasthan had started the tournament brilliantly but they fell behind later. England all-rounder Ben Stokes has returned to the team but he is not yet seen in his touch.

Talking about Virat Kohli’s RCB, the team lost in the last match to Kings XI Punjab, the worst team of the tournament. The team has lost both matches to Punjab this season. Barring Virat Kohli, no other batsman could play in this match, which helped the team score a small total of 171 runs at the small ground in Sharjah, which Punjab gained by losing two wickets.

IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav caught a surprise catch, batsman gave such a reaction – see VIDEO

In bowling, Chris Maurice and Navdeep Saini bowled economically but they could not succeed in getting wickets to the team initially which gave Punjab a chance and the pair of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul got plenty of runs. In this match, RCB sent AB de Villiers to bat at number six, which was too expensive and the team had to face defeat. In such a situation, this time the team will want to avoid any such experiment. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match.

Man of the match, Dickock told that batting improved due to Jayawardene

When and where are the matches to be played?

The 33rd match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday 17 October.

What time does the match start?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 3.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the match start, ie at 3.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.