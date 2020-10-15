IPL 2020: The Royal Challengers Bangalore team is performing brilliantly in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. RCB, which is at number eight at the bottom of the point table in the previous season, is currently at number three, winning five out of seven matches this season. However, the team’s head coach Simon Katich says that the players are not satisfied with where the team is currently.

In the video posted on the official social media platform of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Head Coach Simon Katich said, “Every match is very important, as always it is going to be a tough competition. Anyone can beat anyone on any day “Where our team is now, the players are not satisfied with it. Because we have not won anything yet and we have not yet qualified. It is a matter of maintaining confidence.”

RCB are scheduled to play against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah today. Earlier in this season, the Punjab team had defeated Bangalore badly. In this match, Punjab captain KL Rahul also played an unbeaten innings of 132 runs.

Talking about the defeat, Katich said that it was a disappointing result, things could have gone the other way at the start of the tournament. We were lucky in our next match against Mumbai. The defeat against Punjab exposed the deficiencies in which we needed to improve. But some good things also came out of that defeat.

“I don’t think the players are content with where we are now, we haven’t won anything, we haven’t qualified yet.” It’s more a case of building and keeping the confidence going “- Simon Katich Watch Kato and Mike preview the second KXIP clash of the season on Game Day.#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/X4KLP3FoMb – Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, RCB director Mike Hewson said that at the moment the focus of the team is in the match against Kings XI Punjab and we do not want to think too far ahead.