The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to begin today. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play the opening match, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 September. The RCB team is practicing heavily these days. Captain Virat Kohli did something during the training, whose photos will stun you. ABD took a ‘Superman’ catch against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the year 2018. This catch was such that everyone was surprised to see it.

Its video went viral on social media. Virat recalled this ‘Superman’ catch of ABD during training. The photo of this catch has been shared with the official Twitter handle of RCB. Sharing a photo of both ABD and Virat, it was written, “Captain Kohli recalled Casualy AB’s Superman catch during training last evening”. In the photo of Virat, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini are standing behind and both their eyes are torn.

RCB Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.