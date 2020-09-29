Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has said that he is happy to win in a fluctuating game after winning the Super Over in a breath-stopping match against Mumbai Indians.

Bengaluru gave Mumbai a target of 202 runs and Mumbai equaled the score by 201 runs in 20 overs thanks to Ishan Kishan 99 and Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 60 runs. The result of the match came from a super over where Bengaluru defeated Mumbai.

Virat said, “I have no words. It was a volatile game and I was very happy to win this match. Mumbai made a very good comeback, performing the Bahrain game in the middle overs. We tried to play according to our strategy. We got a very close win. It is just a matter of landing on the field and assuming responsibility. ”

IPL 2020: It was RCB’s dressing room atmosphere after winning in super over against Mumbai

He said, “We need to improve the fielding. If we missed the opportunity, the match would not have been so close. It is good to play against Jasprit Bumrah. People like to watch top level cricket in such matches. Changing the team, we sent Washington Sundar to bowl in the power play. Gurkeerat Singh Mann did not get a chance to bat. Navdeep Saini bowled well in the super over. He was throwing yorkers. This win will give us the inspiration to compete ahead. ”