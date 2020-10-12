In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, there will be a collision between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. KKR have defeated Kings XI Punjab in their last match, while RCB defeated CSK. In today’s match, the eyes of both the teams will be on registering victory and easing their journey in the play-off race.

Initially, Bangalore’s performance was not so good, but gradually this team achieved the rhythm and now it is in excellent form. Captain Kohli has demonstrated his form in the last three matches. Against Chennai, he scored 90 not out standing alone and gave a strong score to the team, which his team was also successful in defending.

Apart from Kohli, Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikal has been in form since the beginning. He has impressed with his performance. He has a good opening partner as Aaron Finch. Finch had failed against Chennai, but Finch has also done well so far. The team has another star batsman in the form of Abraham de Villiers.

The team’s batting looks strong in all these. In the lower order is Shivam Dubey who can hit big shots. In the last match, Bangalore gave Chris Morris a chance. Morris is also known for players who can hit big shots.

At the same time, Kohli is not too worried about bowling. Sri Lanka’s Isuru Udana, along with Navdeep Saini, has shared the pace of fast bowling well. Maurice took three wickets against Chennai.

Morris had conceded just 19 runs in four overs and Saini conceded 18 runs. In spin, Yuzvendra Chahal is only for Kohli, the trump card. Washington Sundar has strengthened its side by taking two important wickets against Chennai.

The Sharjah field is small and it can be a bit risky to go with the spinners. Kohli, along with Dubey, landed in the last match with six bowlers. Probably, Kohli should include an extra batsman in the match.

KKR spinners are in form

At the same time, the performance of Kolkata spinners, Sunil Naren and Varun Chakraborty for the team can be worrying for any team. In the last match too, Sunil did not let Punjab win two brilliant overs. Varun also supports him well in the middle overs.

Captain Dinesh Karthik has also publicly confessed that both of these are very important for him. But one of the best batsmen in the world will be Kohli in front and the ground will also be small. In such a situation, how effective Sunil and Varun are.

Shivam Mavi did not play in the last match in fast bowling. The famous Krishna was given an opportunity in his place. Famous also influenced a lot. Kolkata’s fast bowling attack is strong. Apart from Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Famous and Mavi are all performing well.

In batting, the good thing for Kolkata was that Captain Karthik had achieved his form against Punjab. Now it has to be seen to what extent the captain can continue him. Openers Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill are also in form. Gill had played a brilliant innings of 57 against Punjab.

Now the concern of Kolkata is the form of Andre Russell. This season, Russell has not been able to show even a glimpse of the performance he is known for. Kolkata will expect Russell to return to his colors on this small ground.

Teams (likely):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Naren, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sidhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Benton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain) Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikal, Abraham de Villiers, Joshua Philippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moin Ali, Pawan Deshpande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Maurice, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Ken Richardson.

