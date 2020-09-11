Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels that Ambati Rayudu (Ambati Rayudu) is the ideal cricketer to bat at number three for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after Suresh Raina’s exit from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Huh. Before the 13th phase of the league began, Raina decided to withdraw citing personal reasons and this happened when the Chennai Super Kings squad had 13 Kovid-19 positive cases.

Styris said in a show, ‘Personally I would put Rayudu at that place.’ He believes that the absence of Raina has caused a lot of vacuum in the Chennai Super Kings middle order and it will not be easy to find someone in his place. He said, ‘A player of that level who played so well for so long. It would be a big task to find a player who suddenly scored the same number of runs and even did well in the field and with the ball.

He said, ‘I know Chennai Super Kings have depth in the team, they have a lot of options in the top, but I also believe that now there is a lot of pressure to find a player for the number three. This is probably the most challenging time for Chennai Super Kings.

Styris said, “Now it is up to the leaders (Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Stephen Fleming) of the group to unite the players with Raina and Harbhajan (Singh) not there.”