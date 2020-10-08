Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shared two pictures on Twitter. In this, he is seen alongside team captain MMS Dhoni. Through the picture, he is trying to tell his illustrious career, which is still in the CSK team. Let me tell you that both these players are currently in UAE, where the current season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played.

The first of the photographs Jadeja has shared are quite old. Probably 2012. This season he was associated with Chennai. CSK had bid US $ 2 million on Jaddu for that season, the biggest bid of the season. Jadeja Lataar has been associated with this team since then. The second picture is of this season, in which he is on the field to bat with Dhoni.

Talking about the current season, this season has not been very good for the 3-time winner Chennai so far and is at number six in the Philahal point table with two wins from 6 matches.

On the other hand, Jadeja has also not been able to perform according to his stature this season. He has given runs at an average of 9.55 so far this season. He has bowled 18 overs in five innings of six matches so far and has taken only three wickets.