The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will start from September 19 against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Because of Kovid 19, this season is being played in UAE instead of India. CSK star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has a chance to create history in IPL 13. If Jadeja manages to score 73 runs this season, he will become the first player in the IPL to complete a double of 2000 runs and 100 wickets.

31-year-old all-rounder Jadeja has played 170 matches in the IPL so far. His name is 1927 runs and 108 wickets. So Ravindra Jadeja has to score 73 runs in IPL and he will reach the historic milestone. This player was bought by the team of Chennai Super Kings in 2012 for about Rs 10 crore. However, Jadeja has also participated in the IPL on behalf of the team of Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Kochi.

Watson also has a historic opportunity

Another player from Chennai can also achieve the historic milestone of 2000 runs and 100 wickets. CSK’s second star is all-rounder Shane Watson. Watson has 3575 runs and 92 wickets in the IPL so far. Watson needs 8 more wickets to achieve this milestone. However, if Watson shows good form, he can become the first player to take a double of 4 thousand runs and 100 wickets.

But Watson’s path does not look easy. Watson did not bowl in the 2019 IPL. So in the 2020 IPL, if captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gives him the opportunity to bowl, then only he can reach this record.

Australia has a big advantage in World Cup Super League, know points table