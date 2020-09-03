Chennai Super Kings () star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a picture on social media. In the picture, he is seen carrying a bag on his back. He wrote on Twitter with the picture- Preparing to go to school from tomorrow. This picture is a direct indication that his team is now ready for outdoor training. Let us know that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team is expected to start practice from Friday, except two players who were found Kovid-19 positive last week. The test of the players of the team has been tested on Thursday, the result of which will come soon. Deepak Chahar was one of the two players coming positive last week. 13 members of the CSK team including these two were found to be infected with this dangerous virus. A CSK official said, “The tests were conducted today. The result will be either late at night or tomorrow morning (Friday). Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that the team will start training from Friday after the second round of investigation.

2 players were found Kovid-19 positive

Leaving Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the rest of the teams have started training. Two CSK players and some support staff members were found positive in the Kovid-19 Test. For this reason, the quarter period of the team was also extended. Due to this, team training has also not been started yet.