The fourth match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The match will be played in Matches in Sharjah. The competition of these two has been going on since the first season. In the first finals of the season played in 2008, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both teams have good international players.Referring to the matches between the two teams, Chennai Super Kings have a big edge. Chennai have defeated the Royals 14 times while losing seven matches. The player who played an important role in Chennai’s win is Ravindra Jadeja. It is worth noting that Jadeja started his IPL career only for Rajasthan Royals.

Jadeja played for Rajasthan Royals in the first two seasons of 2008 and 2009. He was then banned in 2010 due to a transfer dispute. The left-handed all-rounder joined the Chennai team from the following season and has been an important part of CSK’s team ever since.

Jadeja has done brilliantly against his old team. He has taken 16 wickets in 14 matches against Rajasthan Royals and also averaged just 19. Their strike rate is better against the Royals than the rest of the teams. Smith has bowled 42.1 overs against the Royals, giving away 304 runs and taking 16 wickets. Their average is 19 and the economy is 7.20. The Royals have a strike rate of 15.8 against them.