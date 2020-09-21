India’s senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets in his first over in an IPL match against Kings XI Punjab for Delhi Capitals but the end of the same ball. But he suffered a shoulder injury and had to leave the field.Ashwin was bowled in the last over of the powerplay. He dismissed Karun Nair and Nicolas Pooran but he dived and was injured in an attempt to stop a run on the final ball. Ashwin was painfully upset and walked out of the ground along with Delhi physio Patrick Farhard.

After the match, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer reacted to Ashwin’s injury, saying, “Ashwin said that he will be fit till the next match but ultimately the physio has to decide. Axar Patel bowled brilliantly in the middle overs after his injury.



See Scorecard- Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

What happened in the match

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab had a tie but Delhi won in the super over. Both teams were tied at a score of 157 in the scheduled 20 overs. After this the result of the match came from the super over. See Scorecard-