After RCB’s star player AB de Villiers smacked in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), there is now a voice that he should return to international cricket as soon as possible. Actually, the match was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday. In this match, AB de Villiers, known as Mr. 360, scored an unbeaten 73 runs in 33 balls. RCB won this match by 82 runs.Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has also tweeted a tweet for de Villiers. He has written that it is a good time when he can take his retirement and return to international cricket. He said that everything we saw yesterday was surprising. At the same time, it indicates that he should return to international cricket.

Retired in 2018

AB de Villiers retired from international cricket in May 2018. When AB de Villiers announced his retirement, no one was convinced. On that day, not only South Africa, but cricket fans from all over the world were disappointed. The decision came when he was part of the South Africa squad for the 2019 World Cup.

AB’s bat is going well in IPL

In this 13th season of the IPL, AB De Villiers has scored three half-centuries in seven matches. He is in good form in the IPL. India head coach Ravi Shastri said that it is a good time for de Villiers when he can take his retirement and return to international cricket. AB has so far scored 228 runs in 7 matches at an average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 185.36. During this time he has hit 20 fours and 13 sixes.