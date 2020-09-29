In the Indian Premier League (IPL), a very exciting match was played on Monday in which Virat Kohli had a tie between Royal Challengers Bangalore and four-time champions Mumbai Indians. Both teams were able to score 201-201 runs in their scheduled overs. After this, the result of the match came in the super over, in which RCB scored their second win in three matches. In this high-voltage match, people were expecting that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli would perform brilliantly but it could not happen. Kieron Pollard and Ishaan Kishan shone for Mumbai, while Aaron Finch, Devdutt Paddikal and AB de Villiers shone for RCB. After this match, Team India coach Ravi Shastri has praised a player who has given a memorable performance in this match.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted and praised RCB spinner Washington Sundar. In fact, on the same pitch on which almost all the bowlers were beaten, on this same pitch, this young spinner took a total of 12 runs in 4 overs and the wicket of Rohit Sharma, the captain of the opposing team was also a shock. Shastri wrote in his tweet, ‘In the world of batsmen – from Chennai to Washington. Best performance ever in IPL 2020. Special.’

In a batsman’s world – from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special ✊ # IPL2020 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/xIW97CnIxB – Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 28, 2020

In this match, Washington Sundar not only bowled brilliantly in the powerplay but he did not disappoint his captain when he was brought back in the 10th over. His only 5 runs came in this over. In this way, he scored a total of 12 runs in his spell. In this match, he gave runs at the lowest economy rate.

Talking about other RCB bowlers, fast bowler Isuru Udana undoubtedly took the maximum two wickets from the team but for this he spent 45 runs. Navdeep Saini smashed 43 runs in four overs and had no success. Talking of spinners, their condition was even more useless. Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa together spent over 100 runs in 8 overs and took two wickets.