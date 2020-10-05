Chennai Super Kings defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the match on Sunday. In this match, the players of Kings XI were completely battered on the field.Meanwhile, Kings XI young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi thought of doing something different. For the first five balls of the over, it looked as if it was working but on the last ball of the over, Watson hit a brilliant four.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first. In this match in Dubai, Punjab scored a challenging score of 178 for four in the team. KL Rahul scored a stunning 63 from Punjab. Shardul Thakur took two wickets from Chennai and Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla got one each.

The wicket was a bit slow and it seemed that it would not be easy to score. But the Chennai batsmen showed a different color. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis batted fiercely on the wicket. Both of them took full advantage of their experience and did not let the Punjab bowlers succeed. Watson shared 83 off 53 balls and du Plessis shared an unbeaten 87 off 53 balls. Chennai won the match by scoring 181 runs in 17.4 overs without losing any wickets.