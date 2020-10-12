As the IPL 2020 (IPL 2020) is progressing, the thrill of the IPL is speaking head on. The 26th match of the 13th season of IPL was played between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this match, there was a contest of thorns and Rajasthan Royals star player Rahul Tewatia once again won the team by playing an innings.Rajasthan Royals team beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on the strength of strong innings of Rahul Tewatia and Ryan Parag. The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers took wickets at frequent intervals in the early overs, but the bowlers of the team appeared ineffective in the last overs.

Rashid Khan’s record

Hyderabad’s star bowler Rashid Khan took 2 wickets for 25 runs in this match while performing excellent bowling. Rashid outdid Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa in this match as well as Sunil Narine and Ashwin in a special case.

Broke record

Uthappa became the 18th batsman to be LBW in IPL off Rashid Khan. Earlier this record was in the name of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Sunil Narine (17). Chennai Super Kings spinner Piyush Chawla is at number three in this list after Rashid and Naren, while R Ashwin is at number four.